Texas For Clinton

MSNBC just called it. Most of the votes left are from Houston and the strongly pro-Hillary Rio Grande Valley (which is amazingly slow to report--Laredo's Webb County is still at 1 percent of precincts). Looks like about a 3-4 point win for Hillary in the end. Chuck Todd says it's moderately likely that Obama will win the delegate count in the state even in the primary portion of the vote, to say nothing of the caucus.

In other news, Ron Paul appears to have held onto his House seat. (Sorry, Jamie.)

--Josh Patashnik