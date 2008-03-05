More Silliness From Camp Clinton

In a just-released statement, Pennsylvania Governor and Clinton campaign surrogate Ed Rendell argues that Clinton's win last night was impressive because, among other things, Obama was "benefitting from outside political funds." By this, I assume, Rendell means the support of pro-Obama unions like the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) -- along with Powerpac.org, a new independent group that helped him in California. According to this New York Times report, Powerpac spent $150,000 on mailers for Obama in Texas.

Well, sure. But it's not like Clinton hasn't had the same sort of advantage. It seems she also benefitted from a $150,000 mailing spread over the two states -- this one financed by Emily's List. The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) threw in $50,000 for an Ohio mailer, plus it provided many of her ground troops there. Nor are these efforts particularly new. AFSCME attack ads on Obama's health care plan may have helped save Clinton in New Hampshire back in January.

Clinton's victories yesterday were definitely impressive. But this is just a silly argument.

--Jonathan Cohn