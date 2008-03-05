A crucial question that will begin to be answered in the next few days is whether Hillary Clinton has arrested (or even reversed) Barack Obama's momentum and the secondary gains--super-delegate pick-ups and flips, party and union endorsements, etc.--that attended his 11-race win streak. Will he continue picking up a couple of super-delegates a day, as he seemed to the last two weeks? Will we see some movement toward Clinton? Or will everyone adopt a wait-and-see posture? (And what about those 50 super-delegates reportedly in Obama's back pocket?)

Politico's Ben Smith reports that the first post-March-4 super-delegate has gone to Obama. (Somewhat ironically, it is the mayor of Dayton, Ohio.) Time will tell if this proves the exception or the rule.

--Christopher Orr

