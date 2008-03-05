This Reminds Me That I Need To Clean My Bathroom

David Leonhardt's column in the New York Times today takes a look at the reasons for the long-term, structural drop in the unemployment rate we've seen over the past few decades. (Key takeaway: It's not necessarily good news.) As an aside, the piece contains this rather damning nugget:

Various studies have shown that the new nonemployed are not mainly dot-com millionaires or stay-at-home dads. (Men who have dropped out of the labor force actually do less housework on average than working women, according to Harley Frazis and Jay Stewart of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

Probably not especially surprising, but impressive nevertheless.

--Josh Patashnik