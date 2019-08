Yes, you are all well aware that I think Al Gore ought to have run this time around. But here is Charles Hurt, Washington bureau chief of the arch-conservative New York Post, arguing that “Only Gore Can Stop a Meltdown.” Make no mistake, Hillary will take this battle all the way to the convention; she will destroy the party if that is what it takes. Al Gore, in the 2000 election dispute, put his country before himself. Is there a greater study in contrasts?