The Trap Obama Set

Here's Barack Obama today:

"I know she talks about visiting 80 countries. It's not clear, ya know, was she negotiating treaties or agreements or was she handling crises during this period of time? My sense is the answer is no."

Obama is absolutely right about Hillary Clinton's ridiculous pretensions. The logical next question: does Obama think that he has the sort of experience he's criticizing Hillary for falsely claiming? Of course not. And neither, apparently, does Susan Rice, one of his top foreign policy advisors.

--James Kirchick



