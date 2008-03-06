Howard Dean: This Isn't My Problem

While Michigan's sending out signals, Florida's melting down further:

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) warned the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday that it is facing the "biggest train wreck you've ever seen" if a standoff is not resolved over his state's pledged delegates to the party's presidential nominating convention. Nelson sent a letter to DNC Chairman Howard Dean Thursday asking the committee to either accept the Jan. 29 results of the primary election or pay for a redo of the elections, which could cost in the range of $20 million. He sent the letter after Dean did not return his telephone call Wednesday.

... Dean said the party would not pay for any do-over. "We can't afford to do that," Dean stated on CBS's "Early Show." "That's not our problem. We need our money to win the presidential race."