Howard Dean: This Isn't My Problem

While Michigan's sending out signals, Florida's melting down further:
Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) warned the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday that it is facing the "biggest train wreck you've ever seen" if a standoff is not resolved over his state's pledged delegates to the party's presidential nominating convention. Nelson sent a letter to DNC Chairman Howard Dean Thursday asking the committee to either accept the Jan. 29 results of the primary election or pay for a redo of the elections, which could cost in the range of $20 million. He sent the letter after Dean did not return his telephone call Wednesday.
... Dean said the party would not pay for any do-over. "We can't afford to do that," Dean stated on CBS's "Early Show." "That's not our problem. We need our money to win the presidential race."
That's not our problem? Dean represents the national Democratic Party; resolving this mess is his problem.
But Bill Nelson brings up a good point. It's nice to say we should schedule new primaries, but they cost a huge amount of money, money the state parties sure don't have. I believe caucuses are cheaper, a fact that could help Obama.
--Eve Fairbanks