Susan Rice: Why Don't You Just Shut Up?

Ms. Rice was assistant secretary of state for African affairs under Madeleine Albright. She did real bloody mischief (along with the roving ambassador Jesse Jackson) in Liberia and Sierra Leone, and placated Thabo Mbeki, the president of South Africa, who does not believe AIDS is caused by HIV, on precisely this deadly matter. She now seems intent on killing Hillary, the wife of her real boss, Bill Clinton. How did she do that? By proclaiming that Hillary had not ever been woken by the ring of the red phone at 3 o'clock in the morning.

OK. Rice is on Barack Obama's foreign policy team. But she trashed Obama, as well. He, too, she said, is not ready to be woken by the red phone.

So who is?

Well, Hillary has also been bashing Obama on what she calls his lack of experience.