Clinton Campaign Needs To Get Over Itself

And let's not forget that it was just yesterday that Clinton advisers were using press releases and on-the-record comments to liken Obama to Ken Starr -- which, in the context of Democratic Party politics, isn't all that far from calling somebody a monster.



Now, Power is a grown-up, so she should have known better than to say this sort of thing in the first place -- at least without first being very, very careful to make sure it was off the record. But she's now apologized for the comment formally and explicitly:

It is wrong for anyone to pursue this campaign in such negative and personal terms. I apologize to Senator Clinton and to Senator Obama, who has made very clear that these kinds of expressions should have no place in American politics.

Surely, that's enough contrition.

More important, Power -- whom I know a little bit and who has written for TNR -- is a bona fide intellectual who has dedicated her career to fighting genocide. (And, oh yeah, she's an intrepid journalist who put herself at serious phsyical risk many times in order to learn about it first-hand.) The Clinton people know this, just as they know that campaign staffers on both sides say these things all the time privately. I strongly suspect this is all about dominating another day's news cycle and, hopefully, bruising Obama's pristine image. Which, come to think of it, is more or less what Power was saying the campaign was doing.

Update: I see, via Ben Smith at Politico, that Clinton spokesperson Howard Wolfson added the following: "Had I or anyone on this campaign referred to Senator Obama using the word that Samantha Power used, we would not be on the campaign this morning." I'll concede that point -- everybody would be all over him for that. And, upon reflection, the word "monster" is, actually, worse than my quick dismissal above allows. Then again, Wolfson is a political pro and the campaign's spokesman. Power is an academic and outside adviser. As Mike points out in his post -- which is far more eloquent than mine -- there's a difference.