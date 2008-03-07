Here There Be Monsters

One other thing about monster-gate. If Hillary really thinks Obama hasn't yet passed the commander-in-chief threshold, then presumably she'd want him to be surrounded by the best foreign policy advisers he can find--both for the good of her party (should he be the nominee) and her country (should he be president). Or is she such a delicate flower that she'd prefer he be denied the benefit of an extremely competent foreign policy adviser because that adviser once called her a nasty name?

Update: Ugh. Congratulations Clinton campaign, you got your wish.



--Jason Zengerle