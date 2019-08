Dan Drezner thinks so. If he's right, maybe I can shake down some promising candidate in 2012...

P.S. I was hoping the "Scheiber effect" brand-name would be affixed to something more academic-y, but you take what you can get...

P.P.S. Apologies for the light--er, nonexistent--posting these last two days. My piece for the next issue consumed pretty much all my time since the polls closed Tuesday. Mercifully, we put it to bed last night.

--Noam Scheiber