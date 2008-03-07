So Samantha Power said what everyone knows to be true about the Missus: "You just look at her and think: ergh . . . The amount of deceit she has put forward is really unattractive," followed by "She is a monster, too – that is off the record – she is stooping to anything." You know I have my own qualms about Power, but here is an example of her forthrightness. Hillary, her fragile emotion wounded by such a remark, trots out a coterie of Congressman to denounce Power and demand that she withdraw from the Obama campaign, which she has now done. The pissing match between the Obama and Clinton camps is not healthy, and will inevitably hurt the party’s nominee come the convention in Denver. Jon Chait today calls Hillary a “fratricidal maniac.” I call her a fratricidal monster.