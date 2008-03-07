Spare Them The Sympathy

What they justifiably expect from the civilized world is that it understand

that Palestinian fervor is not an idea -- and certainly not an idea of

justice. It has no ennobling vision for itself which is why it thrills to

the shedding of Jewish blood. Imagine an enemy whose delirium in hatred

suffices it to train its children for suicide -- but, of course, suicide that

takes many other lives, as well.



Israel has once again seen its innocents murdered, eight of them

yesterday. And in the aftermath, a grand fest in Gaza and in the West Bank

where children handed out candies in celebration. Don't they realize that they

are poisoning their own society? They are actually killing it.



Bradley Burston has written an epistle not to the Palestinians in Friday's

Ha'aretz. But, frankly, they do not hear and they cannot see. He has

written an epistle to those who "understand" the Palestinians and their

sacred terrorists:

Even the Israeli left, which for decades championed the Palestinian with courage and determination, has, in large part, had it with the Palestinians. The reason is terrorism. The reason is murder. The reason is that the rulers of Gaza are people who see an intrinsic value in the killing of Jews for the sake of increasing the number of dead Jews in the world.

