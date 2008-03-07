The Poobah Goofies

Why would Jimmy Carter, Kofi Annan and Mary Robinson take a trip

together? Having failed in every significant venture these two men and one

women have ever undertaken they can carry on what I assume would by now be

a very depressing habit by visiting the Middle East. And that is exactly

what they are going to do. Who pays for these journeys, I do not

know. The story is in Ha'aretz, a paper I really don't like but on

which I am dependent. So maybe I do like it, after all.



I would have thought that maybe Jimmy himself would have realized by how he

was treated in Darfur that he is not respected in the troubled areas of the

world. In fact, if you recall, a captain of the guard in Darfur hadn't the

slightest idea who Carter was.



Kofi Annan, who was himself responsible for allowing two genocides to take

place (in Bosnia and Rwanda), has no persuasive power in Israel, which

after all knows about genocide and other people's indifference to it.



And Mary Robinson. Well, she needs something to do. She is one of those

stern people who smiles dourly.





