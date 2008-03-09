Penn: Obama Not Ready

The Clinton campaign, and the candidate herself, have lately been hinting that Obama is not ready to be Commander-in-Chief. But I had not seen any top level Clintonite actually say so outright--until now. From exiled TNR alum Ryan Lizza's campaign report in next week's New Yorker (quoting Mark Penn):

“As [voters] get more of a sense that he’s not ready to be Commander-in-Chief, a lot of Independents who were supporting him are disappearing.”

That seems pretty clear! Still, you have to admire the effrontery of a campaign that can claim their oppenent:

A. Is not ready to be Commander-in-Chief B. Should be vice-president, and thus a heartbeat away from Commander-in-Chief

--Isaac Chotiner