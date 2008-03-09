Clinton V. "uncommitted"

Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell avoided saying anything inappropriate on Meet The Press this morning, which must have calmed nerves in Clinton-land. Still, this comment about Clinton's "win" in Michigan, where Obama was not even on the ballot, was pretty amusing:

I'm calling for a revote. But, Tim, you run against uncommitted, that's the toughest election to win. I'd rather run against an opponent anytime than against uncommitted, and Hillary Clinton got 55 percent of the vote against uncommitted.

--Isaac Chotiner