Maggie Williams, Off-message

I find this comment from Maggie Williams slightly mystifying:

Maggie Williams, Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager, issued a statement saying the campaign was “thrilled with this near split in delegates.”

I'm not sure why the Clinton camp would want to say anything that highlights the importance of pledged delegates. Doing so just confers legitimacy on a measure in which they have almost no hope of overtaking Obama. Hillary's only real hope at this point is to press her argument about winning large states important to the Democratic coalition. Talking about a respectable pledged-delegate showing in a tiny, overwhelmingly Republican state like Wyoming moves her in the opposite direction.

--Noam Scheiber