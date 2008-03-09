Zeitgeist Check

From the top of Sunday's ABC "World News Tonight":

"After a year of breakneck campaigning tonight the Democratic race for president is essentially a stalemate."

ABC said Obama leads Clinton by "just" 110 delegates, then flashed a popular vote total showing that "they are separated by three thousand votes out of 27 million"--which, as anchor Dan Harris acknowleged, is a count that includes Michigan.

The point here being that, while Obama clearly has the delegate math on his side, the media is showing quite an enthusiasm for playing this as a jump ball, much to Hillary's delight. (It also affirms my sense that no one paid much attention to Wyoming.)

--Michael Crowley