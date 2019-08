Hillary Clinton believes that she is capable of being "commander-in-chief" and "from day one," nonetheless.



But an article in Monday's New York Times, "Sniping Within Campaign Tarnishes Clinton's Image," reveals that she cannot even manage her campaign populated by long-time loyalists. When she had a choice, the Times reports, "she valued loyalty and familiarity over experience and expertise."



This is not a formula for the success of a president.