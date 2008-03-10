The Post's Failures Of Imagination On Women

One of the most predictable and lamest media phenomenons out there is the desperate post-publication yawing of media outfits that have printed offensive articles: A paper runs a terrible article about how Obama might be a Muslim, so the next week it prints a nearly equally stupid article about how Christian ladies totally love Barack, etc.

Yesterday, a week after the Post ran Charlotte Allen's "We Scream, We Swoon, How Dumb Can We Get?", which argued with a straight face that women ought to be taken less seriously in the political realm because we're idiots, I open up Outlook and find this treatise on how unfair it is that everybody takes Hillary less seriously because she's a woman. Here's the gist:

If [women leaders like Hillary] speak in ways expected of leaders, they're seen as too aggressive ...

I'm sorry, but saying this about Hillary at this stage in the game is a load of crap. She's done best in her very most aggressive incarnation in this campaign -- heading into Ohio. Or there's this:



We think we're judging people as individuals, but gender is like a contact lens permanently affixed to the eye. ... Every woman faces a challenge when she gets dressed for work: Be sexy enough to be seen as feminine but not so sexy as to be unprofessional.

Could anybody really argue that how to dress sexy vs. feminine has been as much of a challenge for Hillary as, say, Bill has been? I'd say Hillary's physical look has been way less of a media focus than I'd have expected going in.