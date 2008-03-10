Obama, Man Of Substance

As I write this, MSNBC is peeking in live at a Barack Obama rally in Mississippi. They're apparently hoping he'll speak to this "dream ticket" question--i.e., what he thinks about Hillary Clinton's suggestion that they run together, presumably with Obama as the vice presidential candidate. It's the topic that the talking heads on MSNBC--like the talking heads everywhere else--have been discussing for the last hour or so.

So far, Obama isn't obliging. Instead, he's talking about (cue snoozing producers and reporters) substance, like how he would use government money on infrastructure spending, how he'd offer financial assistance to senior citiznes, etc. MSNBC, predictably, has relegated Obama to a small split screen shot in the corner, while two more pundits chew over this dream ticket issue. Oops, now he's off screen altogether. It's just the pundits talking.

Fine, fine. Cable news networks have a lot of airtime to fill and I'm not going to gripe because they dared to give policy second shrift. But this is a reminder about the kind of campaign Obama has been running--and how it runs contrary to some of the stereotypes about him.

A lot of writers--including, uh, me--have taken him to task for not putting a sufficiently strong emphasis on bread-and-butter policy issues. And to the extent he wasn't emphasizing policy in his spotlight moments--like, say, his nationally televised speeches after big primary wins--I think it has been a real problem with his candidacy.