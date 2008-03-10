Jon's already done a fine job of pointing out the incompatability (and political shamelessness) of Hillary Clinton simultaneously maintaining that Barack Obama is unqualified to be commander-in-chief and arguing that he'd make a terrific running mate for her.

What I find particularly entertaining, though, is the logical convolutions that would be necessary to square these positions. Specifically, the Clinton camp suggests that there is little chance of Obama proving himself qualified should he become the Democratic nominee, but at least a reasonable chance that he will prove himself qualified if Clinton is the nominee and wants to consider him for the v.p. slot. In other words, according to Hillaryland logic, the clearest way Barack Obama can demonstrate his foreign-policy bona fides is by losing to her.

--Christopher Orr

