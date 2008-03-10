The Blind, Leading

One of the problems of not being able to see is drinking orange juice

when there is a wasp in it. This happened to me. I had it in my mouth

and was about to chew it when something told me to spit it out. I did

so, but it stung me and my mouth, face, arms and hands all started to

swell. It was one of those frightening experiences when you think:

"There's no one around, what do I do?" Living on my own is sometimes

quite frightening.

In many ways, not being able to see required me to be much more alert and alive to what was going on around me, as well as knowing when people wanted to intervene and being ready to sit down and allow them to raise a question or make a point. It is possible to work out where someone is most likely to be sitting. It is possible to know from their voice who they are. Question time, which for departmental questions is once a month and lasts for an hour, I always found easy. After all, the secretary of state has the last word.

Bringing it all full-circle, Blunkett, perhaps today's most well-known blind politician, was himself embroiled in a public sex scandal when his married and pregnant mistress decided to end their three-year affair. Blunkett was permitted to stay in Blair’s cabinet for a time, however, and returned to remained in public service afterward--setting a precedent that perhaps preempts Paterson’s succession.

--Dayo Olopade