Seeing Red

It was Matthew Arnold, I think, who exhorted 19th century England to "choose equality and flee greed." It did nothing of the sort, of course. And neither did Labour Britain in the 20th century, except smoothing out some of the sharp edges of penury and birth. So England remains a class society, though one that, if you accumulate sufficient capital, opens at the top.

America is a less stratified society than Britain. The poor of the U.S. are less permanently and structurally poor, although there does not exist in our country the ethic of reciprocal obligations across classes that binds people together in what we used to call a long time ago the "mother country."



Still, there was more than a thread of resentment towards the very rich in England which the quaint and patronizing ritual of Boxing Day (the day after Christmas in the U.K. and throughout the Commonwealth, including Canada) could not neutralize or efface. Maybe it was the fact that, parallel to the reality of deep strains of social conservatism, there was also in England a bumptuous socialism, bolstered by social gospel Methodism and dry-as-dust Fabianism. (Pat Moynihan blamed the miseries of post-independence Africa on the Fabian professoriat at the London School of Economics, with whom the continent's nationalist elite came to study.)

Aside from populism in the states of south and in the Great Plains, aside also from a Communist movement psychologically indentured to the Soviet Union, America has been spared the convulsions of class hatred. But I believe that it may be coming because of the gross rewards accumulated by a corporate and banker class that has utterly failed in its own entrepreneurial and counting houses obligations.