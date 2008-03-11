Southern Baptists Prefer Lite Green

One thing that struck me about yesterday's news that some 44 leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention are calling for the church to take a stronger stance on climate change: the signatories did not include the group's lobbying arm, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, headed by the eminently quotable Richard Land. So while some in the church have decided that "creation care" is something individuals should be more mindful of, don't look for the convention to mobilize groundtroops to push for policy changes any time soon. God may expect man to be a good steward of the earth, but issues involving sex still top the church's action agenda.

--Michelle Cottle