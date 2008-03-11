The Rabbit In The Hat

If there were one thing that could save Eliot Spitzer's gubernatorial career (and I really don't think there is) it would be this:

NEW YORK (CBS) ? If Gov. Eliot Spitzer opts to roll the dice and not resign, state Republican leadership may force him to go all-in and call for his impeachment from office, according to a state Assemblyman....



[State Assemblyman James] Tedisco said if Spitzer does not resign according to a deadline that's been imposed, state Republican leadership will call for impeachment proceedings to begin.

Because that's worked out so well for the GOP in the past...

(via TPM)

--Christopher Orr

