For several days now Hamas has been telling the press that a cease-fire had been arranged through whoever with Israel that the missiles from Gaza would stop and the aircraft targeting of Gaza would stop, too. For four twenty-four hour cycles it all seemed plausible.



But then this morning, Tuesday, a rocket landed in Ashkelon. This meant that the rocket had longer range than the ones that had tormented S'derot ever since the I.D.F. departed Gaza. Some cease-fire!