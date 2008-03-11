So Red Is The New Black?

Ah, see, I was just about to say that one advantage of an Obama presidency would be a likely possible* decrease in racially paranoid hypersensitive** columns precisely like the Patterson one Jason finds important.

Different strokes, I guess.

*Then again, having a black president could very well mean we'd spend the next four or eight years dissecting every criticism of him for signs of latent racism. A risk worth taking, but depressing nonetheless.

** Wouldn't want anyone to think i was attempting a psycholological diagnosis of O.P.