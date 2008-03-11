Ferraro Cries Reverse Racism

The Daily Breeze --the paper that carried Geraldine Ferraro's original remarks about how, if Obama were white, he wouldn't be beating Hillary Clinton--follows up with the former Democratic veep candidate, who has this to say in her defense:

"Any time anybody does anything that in any way pulls this campaign down and says let's address reality and the problems we're facing in this world, you're accused of being racist, so you have to shut up," Ferraro said. "Racism works in two different directions. I really think they're attacking me because I'm white. How's that?"[Emphasis added.]

I'd say that's really bad. Time for the Clinton campaign to send Gerry on a nice long cruise--and they better make sure she doesn't have access to the ship-to-shore radio.

--Jason Zengerle