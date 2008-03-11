The Latest From Florida

Interesting:

Florida's congressional delegation said Tuesday it opposes holding a Democratic presidential vote by mail, and Barack Obama expressed concerns about the fairness of that option.

Democratic leaders in Florida and Michigan have been considering a mail-in election to allocate delegates to the Democratic national convention between Sens. Obama and Hillary Rodham Clinton. The Democratic National Committee will not seat delegates chosen in primaries held in January, earlier than allowed under party rules.

In a statement, House members from Florida said they were committed to working with the DNC and state officials to find a solution to ensure that their 210 delegates take their place at the convention. However, "Our House delegation is opposed to a mail-in campaign or any redo of any kind." [Italics Mine]