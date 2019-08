Defending Eliot Spitzer on CNN a little while ago, Alan Dershowitz described allegations that the governor may have frequented prostitutes dozens of times, at a possible expense of tens of thousands of dollars, as akin to someone who "speeds a couple of times and jaywalks a few times." Now, I have mixed feelings about the illegality of prostitution but, as a man who's gotten my share of traffic tickets, I feel a little insulted.

--Christopher Orr