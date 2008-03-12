Ferraro Everywhere

After Senator Clinton disavowed Geraldine Ferraro's comments about Obama and race, Ferraro proceeded to dig a little deeper by saying the Obama camp was harassing her because she was white. Surely she had become an embarassment to the Clinton campaign, I thought; we won't be seeing her much anymore.

But wait, here she is on Good Morning America (according to Time's summary):

Said “every time someone opens their mouth” to speak about Obama they are accused of racism. Stood by the comments, and is “absolutely not” sorry she made them.



She stopped by CBS's Early Show, too; clearly the Clinton folks see some benefit in stirring up these issues.

--Isaac Chotiner