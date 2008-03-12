Why Obama Should Ignore Ferraro



As Isaac notes below, Geraldine Ferraro was on national television the morning, defending her controversial comments about Barack Obama and race. Given that Hillary Clinton has officially disavowed Ferraro's statements, not once but twice, you may be wondering why Ferraro is still speaking for the campaign. It turns out that, officially, she isn't--at least according to Clinton campaign spokesman Phil Singer, who told me that Ferraro is speaking "on her own."

Still, the Clinton campaign has not asked Ferraro to sever her affiliation with the campaign. (Ferraro is a member of the campaign's finance committee.) And Clinton's disavowals last night seemed a little soft: "I do not agree with that and you know it's regrettable that any of our supporters on both sides say things that veer off into the personal." In other words, Ferraro was wrong but we're not going to get too uptight about it, since surrogates for both campaigns have been doing this sort of thing.



Since I'm not a regular on the candidates' buses, I'm not privy to all of the background conversations full-time campaign correspondents hear. But, at least from afar, this characteriziation seems pretty misleading to me. You just don't hear as many statements like this coming out of his campaign--in part, I think, because Obama has been more aggressive about condemning them.



Back in June, for example, Obama's campaign released the now-infamous "Hillary Clinton (D-Punjab)" memo, suggesting Clinton was soft on outsourcing because of fundraising ties with prominent Indian-Americans. Obama apologized for the "unnecessarily caustic" statement, saying "It was a dumb mistake on our campaign's part, and I made it clear to my staff in no uncertain terms that it was a mistake." According to various media reports, Obama subsequently chastised his advisors for it and put in place safeguards to make sure senior staff had more control over press releases in the future.

