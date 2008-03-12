If You Can't Beat 'em...

Last night I was watching SportsCenter and was disappointed to see that Freddy Adu and company could only manage a 1–1 draw against Cuba--not exactly a major soccer power--in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament. Today it appears Cuba might have trouble fielding a team for the rest of the tournament, after five players disappeared from their hotel room in Tampa, presumably to defect (a sixth will be suspended for at least one game after receiving a red card). Well, I guess that's one way to win.

--Josh Patashnik