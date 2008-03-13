Stop Insidious Alphabetism Now!

With all this talk of race and gender, Matthew Yglesias puts his finger on our most serious discrimination problem: alphabetical. But, of course, while Yglesias has a pretty good idea of how bad a problem alphabetical discrimination is, let's face it, he can't ever really know. Indeed, it wasn't until college, and a woman in my class named Kate Zyla, that I met someone who'd suffered more than me.

P.S. By the way, do you think that if Geraldine Ferraro had taken her husband's last name (Zaccaro), she ever would have been Mondale's running mate?

P.P.S. Interestingly enough, the person in my college class who came right before me in alphabetical order, Josh Zeitz, is running for Congress. In addition to being a good guy and a worthy candidate, he truly embodies our hopes for a post-alphabetical future.

--Jason Zengerle