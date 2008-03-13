A Michigan/florida Solution?

Mark Halperin has the outlines of a plan currently under discussion for seating the Michigan and Florida delegations. Florida would be seated with half a vote each (netting Clinton 19 delegates) and Michigan would be split 50-50. According to Halperin, Clinton and the DNC would be happy with the proposal but Obama might not be. Call me crazy, but isn't this a fantastic deal for Obama? He puts the Florida and Michigan results behind him, and assures that he goes into the convention with a 125 pledged delegate lead. Moreover, there is no possible Clinton momentum from re-scheduled primaries. What am I missing?

--Isaac Chotiner

