How To Lose A Million Dollars

The result of the National Republican Congressional Committee's audit is in, and the news is not good:

The former treasurer for the National Republican Congressional Committee transferred as much as $1 million in committee funds into his personal and business accounts, officials announced today, describing a scheme that could prove to be one of the largest campaign frauds in recent history. For at least four years, Christopher J. Ward, who is under investigation by the FBI, used wire transfers to funnel money out of the NRCC and into other political committees he controlled, then shifted the funds into his own personal accounts, the committee said.

Between this and the seemingly grim prospects for House Republicans in November, it's a safe bet that Tom Cole is wishing he had stayed as far away from the NRCC as possible.

--Josh Patashnik