Reading The Mccain-romney Tea Leaves

If you're one of those people who thinks McCain will pick Romney as his running mate, this McCain campaign press release--hot on the heels of McCain's recent musings about Romney's veep potential--has to make you feel pretty good:

ARLINGTON, VA -- U.S. Senator John McCain's presidential campaign today announced that Meg Whitman, president and CEO of eBay, will join John McCain's team, serving as national co-chair. Whitman will play a lead role in the McCain campaign. In addition to helping with finance activity, Whitman will be a prominent surrogate for John McCain, travel the country on his behalf, and help the campaign with policy development.

Whitman, of course, is an old Romney friend from their days together at Bain and served as a finance co-chair of Romney's presidential campaign. And Romney sure seems to want the number two spot in the worst way: you can't get much more brown-nosey than calling McCain "big dog".

--Jason Zengerle