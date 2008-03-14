Memoirs Of An Executioner: 'i Like My Work'

Well, you want to know what it's like being an executioner in Araby. Here from MEMRI is a long interview with the Lord High Executioner of Saudi Arabia. In one part of the clip, he sits with his three children around him, telling how he felt the first time he witnessed an execution, the first time he cut off a person's head. You can also learn from this interview about the different characteristics of different swords, like a cellist telling you about the traits of different bows. Very clinical. And this man is certainly at peace with himself. Maybe the executioners of Texas are also at peace with themselves. Certainly George Bush, when he was governor of the Lone State, seemed to have no qualms about turning down petitions of clemency. No qualms at all.