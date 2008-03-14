Saddam's Terror Ties

This is by no means the first time I've cited Eli Lake's dispatches in the New York Sun, and I cite him because he tends to look at storehouses of information that other journalists somehow don't find interesting. He is not a "follow-the-crowd" reporter.



Lake's article in today's Sun, "Report Details Saddam's Terrorist Ties" does not make extravagant claims. But the report itself apparently provides enough solid information that Saddam Hussein engaged with rank terrorists, Islamic and Arab nationalists, quite enough to make the denials that he did look rank silly.

