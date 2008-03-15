Obama's Wright Statement On Video

Basically the same as the HuffPo statement:

The big problem is that the Wright videos will be Obama's introduction to voters who still don't know much about him, which unfortunately includes a lot of people. Obama's only hope is that those same voters eventually get to see him in a different context and think, "Wow, this guy is so much more reasonable and inviting than I was led to believe." That's why I think Obama needs to give some sort of high-profile speech about his faith. The number of voters who'd tune in would be off the charts, and he'd benefit from the, er, low expectations Wright has set for him. The alternative is letting the suspicions created by Wright harden, so that voters just ignore any new information about Obama, even if it strongly contradicts what they think they know.

--Noam Scheiber