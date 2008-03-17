Team Hillary Realllly Hates Caucuses

This from NBC's First Read this morning:

Meanwhile, the Clinton campaign is asking for a postponement of the Texas caucus count. "In a letter sent to the state Democratic Party late Friday, the Clinton campaign requests the March 29 count and state Senate district conventions be postponed until the eligibility of an estimated 1 million caucus-goers are double checked. The Clinton campaign wrote they received more than 2,000 complaints of violations following the historic Texas turnout, which was perhaps the nation's largest caucus ever. With about 41 percent of precinct caucuses reported, rival Barack Obama was ahead with 56 percent to Clinton's 44 percent.” *