He scores higher unfavorable ratings than Hillary! A new poll from Rasmussen (via TPM) finds that 58 percent of Americans disapprove of Obama's former minister, while 8 percent view him favorably. (So what do you think Wright's "ceiling of support" is? Ten percent?) Most worrisome for Obama, 56 percent of the respondents in the same Rasmussen poll said they're less likely to vote for Obama because of Wright.

--Jason Zengerle