A Nod To The Jewish Vote?

From Obama's interview today with Gwen Ifill:

Well, first of all, I think it’s important to address directly what Senator Clinton said. I mean, this is somebody who authorized the war, who continues not to want to claim that vote that sent us into war. If we had – if I had had my way, we would not be in this war. And so, I think Senator Clinton has a lot of chutzpah, as they say, to in some way to suggest that I’m the person who has not been clear about my positions on Iraq. I have been opposed to this war from the start.