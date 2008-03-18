Defining Nixon Down

Victor Davis Hanson at the Corner:

Wrightgate is more and more becoming Nixonian.

Now we hear that Rev. Wright considers Israel a "dirty word". I don't want to sound like a broken-record, but we are back to 1973-4 when almost every day a new disclosure helped doom the stonewalling Nixon.

Yes, it's almost exactly like that.

Update: I didn't imagine that anyone would fail to read this post as ironic, but evidently some have. The point is not that I agree with Hanson's analogy; it's that I consider it one of the most idiotic historical comparisons I've ever heard.

--Christopher Orr

