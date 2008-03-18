On A Different Subject

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in District of Columbia v. Heller, the DC gun-ban case. The transcript is available here (pdf). Jan Crawford Greenburg has a nice summary of how it went. One thing the argument revealed is that Bob Novak's sources in the administration were either misinformed or engaging in wishful thinking: Solicitor General Paul Clement didn't back down from the position he took in his brief--namely, that the sweeping rationale adopted by the D.C. Circuit in its opinion would threaten not just the law at issue in this case, but a whole host of less heavy-handed federal gun regulations.

--Josh Patashnik