Soros For Obama?

That's the practical implication, at least, of this:

Gov. Edward G. Rendell of Pennsylvania and Gov. Jon S. Corzine of New Jersey, Clinton supporters, are trying to line up money to pay for a Michigan revote. Mr. Rendell called the financier George Soros, a Democratic donor, on Monday and asked him to help pay for a revote.

Mr. Soros, who has contributed to Mr. Obama but has no formal campaign role, refused, a spokesman, Michael Vachon said, adding, “George Soros does not support holding another primary in Michigan, because he believes doing so will further delay the selection of a Democratic candidate for November.”