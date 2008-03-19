Will Chuck D Be Obama's Undoing?

Even after yesterday's speech, Jonathan Martin reports that some GOP operatives still thinks Wright will be Obama's undoing. Here's a description of one of their early efforts to make that so:

Among the e-mails Anuzis received was a link to a mash-up video splicing together Wright’s most extreme comments, Michelle Obama’s statement, footage of Obama not putting his hand over his heart during the anthem at a political event and images of Malcolm X and the two black Olympians in 1968 who raised their fists in the “black power” salute, set to Public Enemy's iconic rap song “Fight the Power.”

The video, titled “Is Obama Wright?” is described as being produced by something called “NHaleMedia,” apparently just a dummy website set up to produce anonymous and homemade videos.



--Jason Zengerle

