Demagogues, Zealots, And Patriots

If HBO's mega-hyped new miniseries John Adams has left you hankering for more revolutionary screeds, self-righteous leaders, and tar-and-feathered Brits, check out TNR.com's exchange between historian John Patrick Diggins and author Steven Waldman. Is HBO anti-patriot? Was John Adams really a rebel or just a self-serving politician? Was independence really a good idea at the time? And what's up with those weird accents? Check it out their thoughts on these and other questions here, and stay tuned for debates on the coming episodes and some exciting new participants in the discussions.

--The Editors