Haneke Panky

Jacob Rubin has a rather more generous view of Michael Haneke--and his most recent film, Funny Games--than my own, but his article on the site today is sharp, sophisticated, and well worth reading. Moreover, I was struck by the degree to which, despite approaching the film from markedly different directions, he ("[Haneke] is far more interested in reflecting the world than changing it") and I ("[T]he lessons Haneke claims to impart... are ones that his viewers already know, or will never learn") wound up at very nearly the same place.

--Christopher Orr